University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees

“It’s a big deal for Visalia,” Collins said of the new funding and plan. “It’s something we were working on for generations.”

The newest full-service CSU campus, Channel Islands, opened in 2002. The last time that CSU formally considered opening a 24th campus, Tulare County was not in the running. When the state Legislature began to look into the issue in 2019, booming population centers had an edge over remote rural areas where transfer rates are low. The 2020 study ultimately concluded that there wasn’t enough enrollment growth to warrant the cost of a new campus anywhere in the state. This, combined with the uncertainty in the early days of the pandemic, killed the bid for a new campus.

Compared with most other parts of the state, relatively few residents in the region College of the Sequoias serves have bachelor’s degrees. In California, 35.3% of adults over 25 hold a bachelor’s degree, per census data. In Tulare County and neighboring Kings County, that number is just 15%, among the lowest in the state.

Local leaders say its less educated population puts the region at a disadvantage. School districts have trouble finding teachers. Since there’s a shortage of local nurses, the local hospital pays a premium for traveling nurses. The region finds itself out of the running for new businesses that require educated workers.

“We think education is a game-changer,” said Tim Hire, the superintendent of schools for the Tulare County Office of Education. “A viable way for students to break the cycle of poverty is to get an education.”