Tulare, Fresno County schools exceed standards

Tim Thomas, principal of Columbine Elementary in Delano, is honored that Columbine has been recognized. He attributes his students’ success to the strong teamwork exemplified by his staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s quite an honor and my staff did such a phenomenal job during the pandemic,” Thomas said. “We taught every day during the pandemic and even put aide’s in kid’s houses to help them get stuff done.”

When students returned to school, Columbine staff used traditional remedial education opportunities to reinforce any education standards lost while students were learning at home. According to Thomas, this made all the difference for student learning outcomes.