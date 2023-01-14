Exeter grad makes Dean’s List at S.D. university

On Jan. 6, Mount Marty University in South Dakota announced Exeter, Calif. native Alexis Kirkman made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List Honorees. Full-time undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to achieve the honor at the university.

