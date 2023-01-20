TCOE spreads awareness on nation’s spiking drug use

The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) is hosting a Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP) program to spread awareness on drug impairment on April 17 and 18. The training will help administrators, educators, nurses and other student personnel discern signs of drug abuse amongst Tulare County students and what steps to take when addressing the circumstance.

“It’s basically just to give everybody a working knowledge of what impairment may look like [in affected students],” TCOE School Health Program manager Christina Hernandez said. “And just provide early recognition and intervention in the school setting if we needed to.”

Although there has not been an observed increase of drug use amongst Tulare County students, Rodriguez said substance abuse generally seen throughout the nation has encouraged the office to heighten awareness on the topic. According to Rodriguez, TCOE began offering the DITEP training at their office last year. Prior to setting up at the office, she said the associations would hold the workshop at a site with Visalia Unified School District.