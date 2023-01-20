Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger

Visalia schools, county health and law enforcement agencies hold town hall meeting to discuss the dangers of fentanyl and what they are doing to prevent student overdose

VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill.

On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.

There have not been any known overdoses of fentanyl at Visalia Unified campuses, but local officials have watched as the number of exposures to the deadly drug have risen across the nation. Fentanyl causes a fatality every 8 minutes and is linked to nearly two-thirds of all drug fatalities. Fentanyl was the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45 in 2021, outpacing COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control.