VUSD combats gang activity with student activities

According to Escobar, the district has been trying to organize an event like this since the summertime, well before the Goshen shooting. Similar to Salazar’s statements, Escobar said students missing out on a decent amount of school time during the pandemic and readjusting to campus life has led to some behavioral complications. With those observations, he said the district wants to ensure that students aren’t venturing down negative paths, including any gang-related activities.

“There are lots of young people out there that could use more support, especially coming back from the pandemic,” Escobar said. “We thought it’d be a great idea to bring folks together all under one roof at one time, and allow them to connect and share.”

All meeting participants, individuals and organizations alike, were encouraged to connect on the various ways they could come together in their efforts for community support, regardless of their respective roles. They also discussed their visions for the community and their missions on how they could address potential gang activity amongst the city’s youth groups.

According to the district’s administrator for communications, strategy and outreach Andre Pecina, VUSD wants to provide any at-risk students with alternatives that are tailored to their individual needs and wants. In his examples on those alternatives, he said the district would aim to supply young, aspiring artists with the skillsets they need to be successful, and supply any students interested in journalistic type careers with the tools they need to engage with that industry.

“If you have some kids that are involved or have a higher chance of being involved in a gang, we want to make sure that we provide something that doesn’t allow for that to happen,” Pecina said in an interview with The Sun Gazette.