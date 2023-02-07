Harmony Academy decathletes head to state championships

The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) held the final rounds of the 2023 Tulare County Academic Decathlon, a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students, on Feb. 4. Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore won the event and will represent Tulare County at the state’s Academic Decathlon championship on March 1 through the 19. Though Harmony won the event, there were many students from around the county who took the title of Top Scoring Decathletes in multiple categories.

“Few other competitions engage students of various academic levels in the study of so many subject matters,” Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire said in a statement. “In addition, Academic Decathlon is helping to build writing, communication, and speaking skills through its essay, interview, and speech competitions – skills that will serve students well into college and career.”