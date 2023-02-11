Local league helps fund higher education

Local non-profit the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) has opened up this year’s scholarship applications. TCLMAW will be awarding students $1,000 each. The only requirements to apply are that applicants must be a Tulare County resident at the time of application, and show a financial need. The application can be found on their website, www.tularecountylmaw.org, and the deadline for submission is March 31.

The TCLMAW allows for such simple requirements to allow for a variety of individuals to apply. It allows students that are returning to a secondary institution, along with high school seniors to apply. Women, minorities and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.