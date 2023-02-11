Local league helps fund higher education

Tulare County League of Mexican American Women opens their scholarship application for those who need financial assistance offering $1,000 per student
TULARE COUNTY – As the end of the school year approaches, many students already begin to prepare for furthering their education, by looking for scholarship opportunities. The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women is here to help.
Local non-profit the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) has opened up this year’s scholarship applications. TCLMAW will be awarding students $1,000 each. The only requirements to apply are that applicants must be a Tulare County resident at the time of application, and show a financial need. The application can be found on their website, www.tularecountylmaw.org, and the deadline for submission is March 31.
The TCLMAW allows for such simple requirements to allow for a variety of individuals to apply. It allows students that are returning to a secondary institution, along with high school seniors to apply. Women, minorities and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
They have been awarding scholarships to Tulare County Residents since 1980 and this year is no different. After the deadline, all applications will be reviewed by the TCLMAW Scholarship committee. Recipients will then be chosen in April, and they will be presented at the TCLMAW June 2023 Luncheon.
If anyone would like to make a donation to the TCLMAW scholarship fund, please contact the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women, Attn: Scholarship Chair at [email protected] or PO Box 4453, Visalia CA 93278.