Tulare Western students most college ready in county

Tulare Western’s hard work has paid off, as 62% of students who graduated in 2022 completed their A-G requirements with a C or better according to DataQuest, a public education data analysis program. However, there were other non-comprehensive high schools around the county that had higher rates of A-G graduates.

Garcia has worked at Tulare Western for the majority of her career. She said when she began as the assistant principal nine years ago, the percentage of students who graduated with completed A-G requirements was 37%. Along with her team, they decided to make more of an effort to educate students and their families on the importance of being college ready, even as a freshman.

Garcia begins by asking freshmen what their plan is for after high school so her and her staff can plan each student’s classes accordingly. For example she said if a student wants to be a doctor and apply to UCLA, the set of classes that student would need to take are more rigorous than others. The counseling staff is working to keep their practices consistent throughout the department as well.