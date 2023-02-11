WUSD puts on hardhat with help of tech education grants

The district was awarded roughly $37,000 to fund improvements in their technical education programs with the Perkins V grant. Perkins V, also known as the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, is part of Congress’ $1.3 billion commitment to career and technical education (CTE) programs for the nation’s youth and adult programs. Not only that, but the district received an additional $155,000 from the Career Technical Education Incentive Grant (CTEIG), which will be awarded to the school next year.

The school has several pathways, and five of these pathways will be funded through these two grants. Those pathways are agriculture mechanics, agri-business, plant science, dance and information and communications technology pathways. The funding will not only provide new materials for the pathways, but also strengthen their existing structure. The district will be able to fund their newest ag teacher with the help of the grant funding as well.

Pena said that it can be difficult for schools to obtain grant funding for CTE programs due to the state’s strict application requirements. Enrollment and course completion of pathways largely affect the grant award, and for a high school with only 678 students total, it can be a concern. Not only that, but each pathway must have a teacher who has a CTE credential.

“[CTE programs] have to be highly qualified, meaning that the teacher has to have a CTE credential. We have other pathways, but those teachers do not have a CTE credential. They have a single subject credential,” Pena said.