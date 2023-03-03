$10K grant furthers Boys & Girls Club mental health services

This is the Boys and Girls Club’s fourth year receiving a grant from Rite Aid Health Futures to better serve local youth communities. According to a news release from both organizations, the Boys and Girls Club is one of 415 nonprofits to receive the grant for addressing critical health needs for children. Additionally, the grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program, which is the service that allows Rite Aid customers to round up their totals from in-store and online purchases to support children’s health and wellness.