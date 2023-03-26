UPHS students crack the code to world robotics championships

The team is now preparing for their next competition. But before the competition begins on April 19, the team needs to raise $15,000 to fund the trip. Within just days of posting their needs on a donation website, they have already received over $13,000. They are still accepting donations through myevent.com/arborboticsfrcworlds. Not only has the community been helping the team, but the team has also been giving back to the community.