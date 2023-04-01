High school district sees results in student intervention program

Each school site has one RTI teacher on campus who teaches eight periods of intervention classes. This allows for flexibility on the students’ part. Van Scyoc said students are usually assigned to the RTI class every two to three weeks and are provided intensive support in their academics. They are also provided with strategies to help them with organization and how to stay on top of their work and study. Students are able to move in and out of the RTI class, but some want to stay in the class because they benefit from the support.