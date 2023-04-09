Application window open for ‘Anita de la Vega’ health care scholarships

The Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for scholarships to support students pursuing a degree in health or community health
VISALIA – Family HealthCare Network has opened the application window for the Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund, which will offer multiple scholarships to high school seniors, junior college students, and FHCN employees.
The scholarships will be awarded to individuals who have a background or family background in migrant or seasonal farm working and are currently pursuing a degree in health or community health. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Interested applicants can access the application form at fhcn.org/anitafund. Candidates must have a cumulative GPA of 2.50 or better at their current or most recent educational institution and a history of community service involvement. First-generation college students are preferred.
Applicants must hand-deliver or mail the completed forms to 305 E Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291. The mailing must be postmarked before 5:00pm on April 17th. If postmarked after the deadline, the application will not be accepted. Candidates can direct any questions related to the scholarship application process to [email protected].
High school seniors must currently attend a public school in Tulare, Kings, or Fresno County. Junior college students must attend or plan to attend College of the Sequoias, Fresno City College, Porterville College, West Hills College, or San Joaquin Valley College. FHCN employees must currently be employed within the network and must be in good standing.
Anita de la Vega dedicated 30 years of her life as a clinician in Tulare County, where she was known for her mentorship, work ethic, and commitment to community service. She believed that practicing medicine in underserved communities was a privilege and a moral responsibility to advocate for those people. In honor of her work, the FHCN established the Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund in 2009.
All scholarships will be raised through employee and community donations.
For more information, please contact Stacey Beachy at [email protected] or call (559) 741-4352.