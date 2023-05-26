Tulare, Fresno County schools gets $75 mill in grant money

This approval builds on successful efforts to accelerate student learning through an integrated approach focused on academics, health and social services and family and community engagement according to a press release from the CDE. The implementation grants were approved by the The California State Board of Education (SBE). Of the 128 school districts, county offices of education and charter schools who were granted approval, eight are in Tulare and Fresno Counties. This funding will provide these awardees with five-year grants of up to $500,000 per year to work with families, educators and partners to implement community schools.