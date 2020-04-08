Hospitals reach out to sick over the phone, internet

Kaweah Delta offers COVID-19 hotline, Adventist Tulare offers virtual symptom checker and online chat

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Two local hospitals are hoping to treat more patients without having them come to the hospital and put themselves at risk.

Last month, Kaweah Delta launched a new, free screening hotline intended to assess people who may have COVID-19 symptoms from the safety of their home to avoid the unnecessary exposure of themselves and others.

The free hotline allows an individual with COVID-19 symptoms, to schedule a same-day appointment with a nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioners call the individuals for a phone screening to determine if they need to visit a COVID-19 testing site or medical facility.

“We’re trying to keep people who need to be out of waiting rooms and public places quarantined in the comfort of their own home until we can rule out COVID-19. We’re doing all of this to keep the community safe,” said Ryan Gates, Kaweah Delta’s Vice President of Population Health. “If the nurse practitioner determines that the person should be tested for COVID-19, they will never even have to leave their car to have a specimen collected.”

Anyone can call the hotline at (559) 624-4110, but people with primary care physicians should call their physician for an assessment first. COVID-19 symptoms include the following within the last 14 days: