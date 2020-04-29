Family HealthCare Network brings on two psychologists

“Jonathan has worked in a variety of community and clinical settings with diverse populations and varying levels of mental health symptoms,” FHCN said in the release. “Jonathan’s experience and background in this field make him an integral component to our Behavioral Health Department.”

In addition to Nguyen and Fogel, Family HealthCare Network also announced the addition of Adrienne Standley, a physician’s assistant who will be working at FHCN’s Tulare West Health Center.

Standley completed her Masters in physician’s assistant studies at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.

“I have a broad life experience to guide me in my patient care and communication,” Standley said in FHCN’s release.

Family HealthCare Network is a private nonprofit organization that operates 39 sites, 34 of which are federally qualified health centers located throughout Tulare, Fresno and Kings counties.

With nearly 300 clinical providers in our network, FHCN provide access to a wide range of coordinated health services, including family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, adult and children’s dentistry, pharmacy, internal medicine, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, health education, case management, community health and outreach, and eligibility assistance.

To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Farmersville Health Center hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.