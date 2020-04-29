Family HealthCare Network brings on two psychologists

Doctors join the organization amid the coronavirus pandemic
TULARE COUNTY – Family HealthCare Network recently announced the addition of three new physicians, including two psychologists.
Dr. Lananh J. Nguyen and Dr. Jonathan Fogel are both psychologists who’ve joined the Network. Nguyen will be working from FHCN’s Farmersville Health Center and Fogel will be at FHCN’s Visalia Oak Health Center.
“Lananh Nguyen has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the world of behavioral health,” FHCN said in a news release. “Her passion for patients and providing quality care makes her a key asset at FHCN.”
Nguyen received her clinical psychology from the University of Oregon and has been actively working in psychology since 1998. Fogel received his doctorate in clinical psychology in 2008 from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria, Calif., and has been practicing as a licensed psychologist for over 15 years.
“Jonathan has worked in a variety of community and clinical settings with diverse populations and varying levels of mental health symptoms,” FHCN said in the release. “Jonathan’s experience and background in this field make him an integral component to our Behavioral Health Department.”
In addition to Nguyen and Fogel, Family HealthCare Network also announced the addition of Adrienne Standley, a physician’s assistant who will be working at FHCN’s Tulare West Health Center.
Standley completed her Masters in physician’s assistant studies at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.
“I have a broad life experience to guide me in my patient care and communication,” Standley said in FHCN’s release.
Family HealthCare Network is a private nonprofit organization that operates 39 sites, 34 of which are federally qualified health centers located throughout Tulare, Fresno and Kings counties.
With nearly 300 clinical providers in our network, FHCN provide access to a wide range of coordinated health services, including family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, adult and children’s dentistry, pharmacy, internal medicine, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, health education, case management, community health and outreach, and eligibility assistance.
To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network, contact 1-877-960-3426 (FHCN) or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. The Farmersville Health Center hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.