County offers 5 steps to reducing risk of COVID-19

Tulare County Public Health Department says cases will continue to rise but that people need “normalcy”

TULARE COUNTY – The question of whether or not Tulare County has the right to move into Stage Three of the state’s four-phased plan is a political one, but there is a scientific certainty that people are still at risk of contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.

As Tulare County begins to reopen higher-risk workplaces – such as in-person dining, personal care businesses and parks – health officials advise residents to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from contracting COVID-19. To ensure the safety of our community and to help navigate this new normal, it is important to remember that every person plays a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We understand the risks associated with reopening while Tulare County continues to have spread of COVID-19 in our local nursing homes, businesses, and communities,” stated Tim Lutz, Director of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. “We anticipate the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to rise; however, we acknowledge that the people of Tulare County need to get back to work and return to a sense of normalcy.”