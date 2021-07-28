County’s largest school districts to mask up

Ravalin did say masks are not required outdoors and all students will be allowed to return for full-day instruction as “social distancing in the classroom will not be required.” She went on to remind parents Visalia Unified School District is required by law to follow the CDPH regulations as the governor’s state of emergency and directives have not been lifted.

Three days later, Porterville Unified announced it would also be following the state’s masking mandates.

“As you may have seen in the news, last week the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued updated guidance related to school settings, with the largest emphasis being on the continued requirement of masking,” Superintendent Nate Nelson wrote in a released statement. “The update applies to all TK-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year, which for Porterville Unified students.”

The announcements from both districts follow the Tulare County Board of Supervisors resolution to support local school districts in their decisions on safety protocols, parental choice in masking and seeking the assistance of state and federal government agencies and elected officials involved in “school safety protocols in returning these authorities to local school districts and their governing boards.”

The California Department of Public Health announced on July 12 schools should continue to vaccinate and encourage the vaccination of staff, provide a robust testing program and continue to require everyone on campus to wear masks. The guidance was a compromise to balance the need for as many students as possible to attend in-person instruction with the understanding that would make it impossible for most schools to provide three feet of social distancing between students.

CDPH’s announcement sent angry parents from districts throughout Tulare County to ask the Supervisors to support local school board’s if they decide to break from the mandate and not require students and staff to wear a mask. Parents claimed CDPH was out of step with the Centers for Disease Control which said masks are not required with minimum social distancing.