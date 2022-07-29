Health insurance costs may double for thousands of Valley residents

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the $1 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a part of which subsidized premiums in state-run health insurance marketplaces established under the Affordable Care Act. ARPA provided $1.6 billion in subsidies to California’s health insurance exchange, known as Covered California. ARPA funding lowered the monthly premium paid by Covered California consumers by 20% from 2021 to 2022 and 92 percent of consumers were eligible to receive financial help. The subsidies helped insure an additional 600,000 people under Covered California which now provides insurance to about 1.8 million Californians, according to the health insurance marketplace.

The federal assistance will expire on Oct. 1 unless Congress votes to extend the funding or take other actions to maintain the subsidies. If Congress does not take any action, an estimated 1 million Californians will pay nearly double for their premiums next year and 220,000 Californians may become uninsured in 2023, according to the Labor Center at UC Berkeley. Many of those affected live in the San Joaquin Valley.

“The American Rescue Plan’s financial help is a lifeline for millions of Americans, keeping health insurance more affordable and within reach,” said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California. “Millions of Americans are counting on Congress, as cutting the financial help that the law provides means many families will face the difficult choice of becoming uninsured and rolling the dice if they get injured or sick.”