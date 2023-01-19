Kaweah Health named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals

Kaweah Health Medical Center (KHMC) made Healthgrades’ annual list of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2023. The distinction launches KHMC into the top 2% of hospitals delivering consistent clinical quality despite financial hurdles over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthgrades determines the nation’s best care facilities based on an analysis of patient outcome data from hospitals across the country. According to Gary Herbst, KHMC’s chief executive officer, the path towards perfection is an endless journey to get better as a facility that exists solely to care for the community.

“This is the first time in our history that we’ve been named one of the best 100,” Herbst said in a statement. “I know we’re not perfect, but our team of incredible and dedicated people are committed to this community and that is something we are very passionate about.”

Kaweah Health’s top-tier status going into the new year is welcome news for a facility and industry rocked by unprecedented circumstances stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Three months into the fiscal year 2022, Kaweah Health found themselves needing to increase revenue and trim expenses – $85 million by June 2023 – as part of national post-pandemic trends for hospitals.