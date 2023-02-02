Porterville hospital makes prevention ‘PACT’ with patients

Through the development of the program, they have received roughly 100 patients each month who were admitted having congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia. However, the team can not take in every admitted patient, as they choose those who would have the best chance at success in the program. The team evaluates every admitted patient to target those that have the best possible chance of success in the program. About 50% of the identified patients are from skilled nursing facilities, have extensive mental health issues, have no ability to communicate via telephone or are unable to participate at a level which would lead to success.

To remedy this, SVMC’s Bridge Services team created a patient engagement process and developed interventions that would address their medical and social needs as well as healthcare access issues. As patient engagement improved they started to see reductions in readmission rates for participating patients. Although approximately 60% of PACT patients complete the program, not everyone is ready to make lifestyle changes.

Some of this success also comes from navigating patients to the right community-based program. Anthem Blue Cross and Healthnet have an extended case management program, funded by the California Advancing and Innovating initiative (CalAIM). These extended case management services are for those patients who are high utilizers of acute-care services, homeless or have substance use disorders. SVCM has seen a patient who sought emergency room services 36 times in the preceding 12 months reduce their visit rate to four times in the six months following the referral to CalAIM Extended Case Management, according to the SVCM press release.