The Source encourages spreading only love this V-day

Although the center offers these tests twice a month, with Valentine’s Day approaching, HIV program manager Steven Tucker said The Source decided to put a holiday spin on the Feb. 17 testing date. He said sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are a growing concern in Tulare County. Around the last three years, cases of syphilis have gone up by somewhere between 300% to 400%.

“We are trying our best to get people tested because we believe that prevention is the first step in eradicating STD infections in our county,” Tucker said. “We tell everyone that we could be their first step on their sexual health journey.”

The testing will be held at The Source LGBTQ+ Center on 109 NW 2nd Ave in Visalia. Appointments for the service are made online at calendly.com/thesourcelgbt but Tucker said walk-ins will not be turned away. To encourage more public participation, Tucker said a number of $10 gift cards will be handed out for Starbucks and Save Mart for those with appointments. Also, to stay on par with the Valentine’s Day theme, he said he will bring chocolates to the center as well.