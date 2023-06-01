Summery flatbreads for family and friends
Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these chipotle chicken flatbreads, chicken shawarma sliders, and lemon cheesecake with fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
Visit Culinary.net to find more simple summer recipes to share with loved ones.
When dining outdoors with family, friends and neighbors, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy like these chipotle chicken flatbreads.
Perfect for al fresco entertaining when served alongside a fresh salad, they’re simple to make and allow guests to personalize with preferred toppings before popping in the oven. As a colorful and fresh dish, it’s an ideal meal for get-togethers on the patio.
For more summer recipe ideas, visit Culinary.net.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads
Recipe adapted from butteryourbiscuit.com
- 2 flatbreads
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 clove garlic, diced
- 4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- 1½ teaspoons chipotle seasoning
- 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.
Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.