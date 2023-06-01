Unforgettable fruity flavor in a lemon cheesecake dessert
Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these chipotle chicken flatbreads, chicken shawarma sliders, and lemon cheesecake with fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
Summertime often brings cravings for fresh fruits that add a hint of sweetness to warm-weather gatherings. Serving up a delicious dessert for family and guests starts with favorite produce in this lemon cheesecake with fruit.
The touch of tangy tartness is enough to bring loved ones to the dessert table even after a filling meal as fresh lemon juice in the cheesecake base is complemented perfectly when topped with orange slices and raspberries. Garnished with mint leaves, this brightly colored treat is even sweeter when shared with loved ones.
Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit
Servings: 6-8
- 1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 orange, peeled and separated
- 8 raspberries
- 3 mint leaves, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.