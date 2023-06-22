Accomplish health goals with better-for-you family meals
Setting out on a mission to eat healthier starts with creating goals and working to achieve them with those you love. To help make nutritious eating more manageable, call together your family and work with one another to create a menu everyone can enjoy while staying on track.
Connecting an array of recipes that all can agree on starts with versatile ingredients like dairy. Gathering at the table with your loved ones while enjoying delicious, nutritious recipes featuring yogurt, cheese and milk can nourish both body and soul.
For example, the key dairy ingredients in these recipes from Milk Means More provide essential nutrients for a healthy diet. The cheese varieties in Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes and 15-Minute Weeknight Pasta provide vitamin B12 for healthy brain and nerve cell development and are a good source of calcium and protein, which are important for building and maintaining healthy bones. Meanwhile, the homemade yogurt sauce served alongside these Grilled Chicken Gyros provides protein and zinc.
To find more nutritious meal ideas to fuel your family’s health goals, visit MilkMeansMore.org.
Grilled Chicken Gyros
Recipe courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of “Comfortably Domestic” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 30 minutes, plus 30 minutes chill time
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
Chicken:
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Yogurt Sauce:
- 1½ cups plain, whole-milk yogurt
- 1½ tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ½ cup diced cucumber
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1∕8 teaspoon black pepper
- 3-4 small loaves whole-wheat pita bread,
halved lengthwise
- 1 cup thinly sliced tomatoes
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
To make chicken: Place melted butter, dill, oregano, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in gallon-size zip-top freezer bag. Seal bag and shake contents to combine. Add chicken. Seal bag, pressing air out of bag. Shake chicken to coat with marinade. Refrigerate chicken in marinade 30 minutes.
To make yogurt sauce: Stir yogurt, lemon juice, diced cucumber, dill, garlic, salt and pepper. Cover sauce and refrigerate.
Heat grill to medium heat.
Grill chicken over direct heat, about 10 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer chicken to cutting board and rest 10 minutes. Thinly slice chicken across grain.
Serve chicken on pita bread with tomatoes, red onion and yogurt sauce.