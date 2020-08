County considers committee specific to General Plan

Tulare County Resource Management Agency may form Advisory Committee for nonprofits to be more directly involved in General Plan update

By Pedro Hernandez

In our March issue, Ivanhoe Sol reported that Tulare County is updating its General Plan to include an Environmental Justice element to identify and address major issues in the community.

The General Plan is a document that guides the type of development that occurs in Tulare County as well as the location of where projects occur. Over the years, there has been increased attention to how general plans affect people’s health and overall environmental quality. This resulted in the passage of SB 1000 (2016) which mandated the incorporation of Environmental Justice into the Tulare County General Plan.

“Environmental justice”, as defined in California law is the fair treatment of people of all races, cultures, and incomes with respect to the development, adoption, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

To date, the update has been conducted by the Tulare County Resource Management Agency in consultation with the nonprofit organizations Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN), Audubon California, Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability, and Self-Help Enterprises. This group has met monthly to discuss potential revision to the General Plan and to discuss how to best engage the public.

In response to advocacy from these nonprofit organizations, the Resource Management Agency is considering creating a formal advisory committee to increase public participation while encouraging social distancing. Advocates are encouraging RMA to create live streamed videos to provide background information to the public, to provide regular updates as this process develops, and to ensure important documents are available in the appropriate language.

The team at the Ivanhoe Sol believes this update to the Tulare County General Plan will be essential to continue to monitor these important developments and will provide updates via social media and our monthly newsletter.

Please email any questions to [email protected].