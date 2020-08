County to improve main road crossing in Ivanhoe

Intersection of Avenue 328 and Road 159 will get wheelchair ramps, sidewalks, concrete islands and flashing beacon crosswalk

By Reggie Ellis

Ivanhoe residents living on the southside of town will now have a safe route to access most of the community’s employers and services on the north side of town.

At its July 21 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved going out to bid on construction for a package of pedestrian projects in rural communities including Ivanhoe. Known as the Community Accessibility Enhancement II, one of the projects will install wheelchair accessible curb ramps, concrete islands, asphalt pave-outs and updated signs and crosswalk striping at the intersection of Avenue 328 at Road 159 in Ivanhoe. The project will also install a crosswalk with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon system at the to improve pedestrian crossing safety at the intersections.

Mayra Becerra, a member of the Ivanhoe Community Council, called into the meeting to ask about the timeline for construction, as many residents have been waiting for years for more pedestrian projects to keep community members safe on the rural roads.

Reed Schenke, director of the county’s Resource Management Agency, said bids for the projects would be awarded in August will construction beginning in October. The other projects included similar improvements at intersections in three other unincorporated communities. Wheelchair ramps, sidewalk, pave-outs and updated signage and crosswalk striping will also be done at the intersection of Pepper Avenue between Road 237 and Road 238 in Terra Bella, the intersection of Terra Bella Avenue (Avenue 96) and Elm St. in Pixley, and the intersection of 2nd Drive and Orosi Drive in Cutler. The Pixley location will also include installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) system with push button and Advance Warning Beacons to improve pedestrian crossing safety at the intersections.

The Ivanhoe intersection improvement is one of three pedestrian projects planned for Ivanhoe in the next few years. The Road 160 Sidewalk Improvements Project consists of pedestrian improvements along Road 160 between Avenue 328 and Avenue 332. The project will improve the safety of students walking to and from Ivanhoe Elementary School. The scope of this project includes the installation of curbs, gutters and sidewalks, complete with wheelchair curb ramps and drainage improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin Spring of 2023. The overall project cost is estimated at $1.6 million.

Another project that will benefit Ivanhoe is the Avenue 328 Safety Improvements Project. The project will install left-turn lanes along Avenue 328 at the intersections of Road 112, Road 138, and Road 156 to improve the overall safety and traffic operations. Washam said this is more or a regional project that will benefit intersection in Patterson Tract and Elbow Creek Elementary School. Construction is anticipated to begin Spring of 2021. The overall project cost is estimated at $1.5 million.

These projects were prioritized by the community for improvements and to be the backbone of network of streets that are safe for pedestrians, cyclists passenger and commercial vehicles. The projects were identified as priorities by community members during public outreach meetings conducted by RMA in September 2016.