COVID surge forces schools to fall back to distance learning

Gov. Newsom orders school districts in counties on the state’s watchlist to reopen with online instruction only until they are off the list for a 14-day period

By Paul Myers & Reggie Ellis

The months-long handwringing by school boards and administrations over what to do about the upcoming fall semester finally came to an end last Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom made a sweeping declaration that school districts in counties still on the state’s monitoring list must reopen with distanced learning only.

The news came just days after most local school districts had finally announced their plans to reopen in-person instruction based on surveys of parent and teacher preferences and careful consideration of guidance from national, state and local health officials. The plans were a mixed bag of morning and afternoon classroom splits, two days on campus and three days online, a full return to school as normal and the continuation of full-time distance learning. Despite all the hard work, the latter will provide a countywide framework for collaboration.

Parents hoping to send their students off to school in a few short weeks are still saddled with what to do now that local schools will not be open to in person instruction. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) hosted a virtual town hall on July 21 to answer questions from parents over what to expect when the fall semester opens.

Despite the Governor’s postponement of in-person instruction in counties like Tulare, VUSD Superintendent Tamara Ravalin said parents would still need to select one of two models for fall semester: Either their students would remain at home doing distance learning full time or a hybrid model where students would attend school for a half day four days per week with distance learning during the remainder of the week. Parents were asked to make their selections last Friday, but parents who have not made their choice can still contact the district office prior to the start of school. Parents can enroll their students into either full distance learning or the hybrid model by going to VUSD.org and clicking on the “Online Registration” link under the “For Parents” tab.

Dedi Somavia, assistant superintendent of human resources, said student instruction will happen on the same schedule for the hybrid model as it will when in-person instruction begins. Students in all grade levels will be slated for either a morning or afternoon class and the district will make every effort to keep siblings at different grade levels on the same schedule. Students enrolled for full-time distance learning will be enrolled in an alternative school. Distance learning students in grades K-8 will be enrolled at Washington Elementary and students in grades 9-12 will be enrolled at Mt. Whitney High School. If distance learning is extended through the spring, those students will remain at and graduate from Mt. Whitney.

When VUSD students go back to school on Aug. 13, every student at every campus will be on distance learning until either the Governor lifts the restrictions or until Tulare County can meet the metrics to be taken off the state’s monitoring list for two weeks. The district has enough devices (tablets and laptops) for every student to take one home but did not have information available on when those would be distributed at each school site. Students will still receive text books and other school supplies and materials. Households without internet access can apply for a free wifi hotspot from the district. Parents will be asked to fill out a declaration of need verifying their household does not already have access and cannot afford access.

Marie Pinto, executive director of ProYouth-HEART, said her organization will be offering day camps and afterschool programming to as many students as possible. The number will be dependent on how many facilities ProYouth can book prior to the start of the school year and the capacity of those facilities while keeping students six feet apart at all times. The day camps will run from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pinto said HEART would provide tutoring and literacy during the day camps and have wifi available for students to log-onto Zoom meetings with teachers during class time. HEART will offer its traditional homework assistance and enrichment programs from 2-6 p.m. each day.

Doug Cardoza, assistant superintendent of instructional services, said teachers will provide instruction through Zoom during both the morning and afternoon sessions and then provide materials, including pre-recorded videos, tutorials, and assigned reading for students to do review on their own. Students may also be asked to preview information the day before a lesson so that the teacher can spend more time answering questions. Cardoza said teachers will be interacting with students daily and students will also have daily interaction with their classmates, such as working in small groups during designated “class” time.

Visalia Adult School will be offering a class for parents to learn more about the software their children are using for school and the programs teachers will use to communicate with parents about academics as well as social-emotional topics. The Tulare County Office of Education will be holding a Virtual Learning Conference on Aug. 4 featuring over 30, one-hour online sessions for parents, administrators, teachers, student and family advocates, academic coaches, and school psychologists.

As of Monday, Tulare County had only met three of five metrics on the state’s monitor list. The county continues to lag behind in case rate per 100,000 residents and positivity rate. Assessed on a rolling 14 day average, Tulare County has 540 cases per 100,000 residents. The metric to meet to get off of the monitoring list is 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county’s positivity rate which is assessed on a rolling 7 day average is 11.3%. The metric to meet to move off of the state’s monitoring list in that category is 8%.

The county’s increase in hospitalization rate, which is assessed on a rolling 3 day average was failing as of Monday at 18.3%, well over the 10% threshold set by the state.

During his press conference, the Governor laid out five principals to guide schools on whether or not they should open to in-person learning. The most important of which was for a district’s county to b off the monitoring list for 14 days. That’s a somewhat insurmountable obstacle for Tulare County, which has been on the list since it was created.

“Schools that don’t meet this requirement must begin the school year this fall through distance learning,” Newsom said. “Each part of the state is unique, and each part of the state is distinctive. Even those who are on the monitoring list…we hope they will fall off the monitoring list.”

Newsom didn’t give schools a pass on the first iteration of distance learning in the spring. The Governor said the fall will include more “rigorous distance learning” with every child having access to a device and internet connection. He required districts to provide daily, live interaction between teachers and students, assign students challenging assignments equivalent to in-person classes, adapt lessons for English learners and special education students.

“All of these are new statewide requirements,” he said.

If schools open, the Governor reiterated safety precautions that were outlined in the California Department of Education’s “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools that was released more than a month ago. He said students in third grade and above will be required to wear face masks all day but students in grades TK to 2 will be encouraged to wear masks or face shields. Students must remain six feet apart from other students and their teacher, students and staff must use hand-washing stations prior to entering and leaving classrooms, classrooms must be disinfected between periods. Every student must be checked for symptoms before the school day begins and if they display symptoms, must be held in a quarantine area until they can be picked up by their parents. He said he recognizes the huge burden the system will place on parents.

If a student tests positive for COVID, the entire classroom will be sent home to quarantine for two weeks. If multiple classrooms representing more than 5% of the student population have confirmed cases of the virus, the entire school will be closed for 14 days. Entire districts will shut down if 25% of the schools are shut down due to confirmed cases.

“Learning remains nonnegotiable but neither is the safety of all our cohorts,” Newsom said.

Newsom said teachers will be tested on a cohort bases every other month and the state’s 20,000 contact tracers will be focusing their attention on cases involving students and teachers.

“The data of this virus based upon age… we’re not just talking about our children. We are also talking about those we entrust our children with when we drop them off at school,” Newsom said. “It’s an ecosystem.”