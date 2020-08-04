Editorial: DACA wins. Now what?

By Mayra Becerra

After a decision three years in the making, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, family, friends, allies, and future recipients celebrated the Supreme Court ruling in favor of DACA on June 18, 2020.

The decision from the Supreme Court declared that DACA is restored to its original policy in full. The preservation of the initial program means that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) should be accepting new applications. DACA recipients can also apply for Advance Parole (an application to USCIS to allow an immigrant to travel outside the United States and return lawfully.)

However, USCIS has failed to issue a statement of when they will start accepting applications both for new applicants and for Advance Parole.

Instead of accepting applications, they are “holding” them. Applications are not being accepted or rejected according to Justice Department lawyer Stephen Pezzi. U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm ruled that USCIS must update the status of DACA on its website to reflect the updated policy.

This after advocacy group CASA de Maryland sued the administration for their failure to follow the Supreme Court ruling. This is positive news for DACA and a step in the right direction.

In order to be eligible DACA, applicants must:

• be 15 years of age, born on or after June 16, 1981,

• have resided in the United States since June 15, 2007, to the present time of application,

• be physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012,

• have entered the United States without inspection or the lawful immigration status expired as of June 15, 2012,

• been high school, graduated, or obtained a GED,

• have NOT been convicted of a Felony, significant misdemeanor, three or more misdemeanors, and

• not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Currently, organizations that continue to fight and advocate for immigrant rights, like the National Immigration Law Center, have encouraged future applicants to get their documentation in order. Applicants will need to provide documents that can prove their identity, prove that they came to the US before their 16th birthday, prove that you have resided in the US since June 15, 2012 (month to month), and documentation to prove your student status.

The required forms to apply are Form I-821D, Form I-765, and Form I-765 worksheet. The application fee is $495. If accepted this fee will have to be paid every two years by DACA recipients because DACA is granted in two-year increments.

Great organizations in the San Joaquin Valley that are supporting prospective DACA applicants include the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC), and the Dream Success Center at Fresno State University.

These organizations are working vigorously to keep the public up to date on the changes while striving to better serve our communities. Once applications are being accepted these organizations are a good place to start if an applicant needs assistance with the application process. They can also help with application fees when funds become available for applications.

If you or someone you know is eligible to apply for DACA contact any of these organizations for guidance on how to apply. You can also send any questions to our email address [email protected] we will gladly help answer any questions you may have.