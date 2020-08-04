Editorial: DACA wins. Now what?

By Mayra Becerra
After a decision three years in the making, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, family, friends, allies, and future recipients celebrated the Supreme Court ruling in favor of DACA on June 18, 2020.
The decision from the Supreme Court declared that DACA is restored to its original policy in full. The preservation of the initial program means that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) should be accepting new applications. DACA recipients can also apply for Advance Parole (an application to USCIS to allow an immigrant to travel outside the United States and return lawfully.)
However, USCIS has failed to issue a statement of when they will start accepting applications both for new applicants and for Advance Parole.
Instead of accepting applications, they are “holding” them. Applications are not being accepted or rejected according to Justice Department lawyer Stephen Pezzi. U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm ruled that USCIS must update the status of DACA on its website to reflect the updated policy.
This after advocacy group CASA de Maryland sued the administration for their failure to follow the Supreme Court ruling. This is positive news for DACA and a step in the right direction.
In order to be eligible DACA, applicants must:
• be 15 years of age, born on or after June 16, 1981,
• have resided in the United States since June 15, 2007, to the present time of application,
• be physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012,
• have entered the United States without inspection or the lawful immigration status expired as of June 15, 2012,
• been high school, graduated, or obtained a GED,
• have NOT been convicted of a Felony, significant misdemeanor, three or more misdemeanors, and
• not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.
Currently, organizations that continue to fight and advocate for immigrant rights, like the National Immigration Law Center, have encouraged future applicants to get their documentation in order. Applicants will need to provide documents that can prove their identity, prove that they came to the US before their 16th birthday, prove that you have resided in the US since June 15, 2012 (month to month), and documentation to prove your student status.
The required forms to apply are Form I-821D, Form I-765, and Form I-765 worksheet. The application fee is $495. If accepted this fee will have to be paid every two years by DACA recipients because DACA is granted in two-year increments.
Great organizations in the San Joaquin Valley that are supporting prospective DACA applicants include the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC), and the Dream Success Center at Fresno State University.
These organizations are working vigorously to keep the public up to date on the changes while striving to better serve our communities. Once applications are being accepted these organizations are a good place to start if an applicant needs assistance with the application process. They can also help with application fees when funds become available for applications.
If you or someone you know is eligible to apply for DACA contact any of these organizations for guidance on how to apply. You can also send any questions to our email address [email protected] we will gladly help answer any questions you may have.
Editorial: DACA gana, ¿Y ahora qué?
Por Mayra Becerra
Después de una decisión de tres años, los beneficiarios, familiares, amigos, aliados y futuros beneficiarios de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) celebraron el fallo de la Corte Suprema a favor de DACA el 18 de junio de 2020.
La decisión del La Corte Suprema declaró que DACA se restablece a su política original en su totalidad.
La preservación del programa inicial significa que los Servicios de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de los Estados Unidos (USCIS) deberían aceptar nuevas solicitudes.
Los beneficiarios de DACA también pueden solicitar la libertad condicional anticipada (una solicitud a USCIS para permitir que un inmigrante viaje fuera de los Estados Unidos y regrese legalmente).
Sin embargo, USCIS no ha emitido una declaración de cuándo comenzarán a aceptar solicitudes tanto para nuevos solicitantes como para Libertad Condicional Avanzada.
En lugar de aceptar solicitudes, las están “reteniendo”. Las solicitudes no son aceptadas o rechazadas según el abogado del Departamento de Justicia Stephen Pezzi. El juez de distrito de EE. UU. Paul Grimm dictaminó que USCIS debe actualizar el estado de DACA en su sitio web para reflejar la política actualizada.
Esto después de que el grupo de defensa CASA de Maryland demandó a la administración por no seguir el fallo de la Corte Suprema. Estas son noticias positivas para DACA y un paso en la dirección correcta.
Para ser elegible para DACA, los solicitantes deben:
• tener 15 años de edad, nacidos a partir del 16 de junio de 1981,
• haber residido en los Estados Unidos desde el 15 de junio de 2007 hasta el momento actual de la solicitud,
• estar físicamente presente en los Estados Unidos Los estados el 15 de junio de 2012
• ingresaron a los Estados Unidos sin inspección o el estado migratorio legal expiró el 15 de junio de 2012, al estar en la
• escuela secundaria, graduarse u obtener un GED,
• NO han sido condenados por un delito grave, delito menor significativo, tres o más delitos menores, y
• no representan una amenaza para la seguridad nacional o la seguridad pública.
Actualmente, las organizaciones que continúan luchando y abogando por los derechos de los inmigrantes, como el Centro Nacional de Leyes de Inmigración, han alentado a los futuros solicitantes a ordenar su documentación. Los solicitantes deberán presentar documentos que demuestren su identidad, demostrar que llegaron a los EE. UU. Antes de cumplir 16 años, demostrar que ha residido en los EE. UU. Desde el 15 de junio de 2012 (mes a mes) y documentación para demostrar su condición de estudiante .
Los formularios requeridos para aplicar son el Formulario I-821D, el Formulario I-765 y la hoja de trabajo Formulario I-765. La tarifa de solicitud es de $ 495. Si se acepta, los destinatarios de DACA deberán pagar esta tarifa cada dos años, ya que se otorga en incrementos de dos años.
Las grandes organizaciones en el Valle de San Joaquín que apoyan a los posibles solicitantes de DACA incluyen la Coalición por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes Humanitarios (CHIRLA), Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative (CVIIC) y Dream Dream Center en la Universidad Estatal de Fresno.
Estas organizaciones están trabajando vigorosamente para mantener al público actualizado sobre los cambios mientras se esfuerzan por servir mejor a nuestras comunidades. Una vez que se aceptan las solicitudes, estas organizaciones son un buen lugar para comenzar si un solicitante necesita ayuda con el proceso de solicitud. También pueden ayudar con las tarifas de solicitud cuando haya fondos disponibles para las solicitudes.
Si usted o alguien que conoce es elegible para solicitar DACA, comuníquese con cualquiera de estas organizaciones para obtener orientación sobre cómo solicitarla. También puede enviar cualquier pregunta a nuestra dirección de correo electrónico [email protected] con gusto le ayudaremos a responder cualquier pregunta que pueda tener.