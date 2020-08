Ivanhoe residents cope with rising temperatures, electric bills

Tulare County is on track for the hottest July on record as electricity bills double from Jan. to June

By Pedro Hernandez

Heat waves are nothing new for San Joaquin Valley residents. However, as July concludes, the San Joaquin Valley and Ivanhoe are experiencing a historically hot summer.

The National Weather Service has one monitoring station for the San Joaquin Valley that is located in Hanford and is the nearest weather monitoring station to Ivanhoe. According to their records, as of July 24, the city of Fresno experienced 22 days of heat over 100 degrees. Last year there were 36 days in total.

From the week of July 26 to August 1 another seven days over 100 degrees will be added in the Valley, bringing the total to 29 days with two months left in summer. With two months left in summer, the San Joaquin Valley is positioned to experience the hottest summer on record.

Overall, the National Weather Service is reporting an increasing warming trend for the Ivanhoe region. Viewing data from another angle, from July 1 to July 26, there have only been three days under the normal high temperatures. On average, the daily temperature for July 2020 is 98.8 degrees while the historical average is 95.5 degrees.