Message from the Editor: Ivanhoe Sol makes plans to improve

Ivanhoe Community Group seeks additional funding, website development to improve Ivanhoe’s information needs

By Pedro Hernandez

Now on our sixth issue, the Ivanhoe Sol would like to share a few updates we are making to become a better newspaper and to meet your information needs.

We are happy to announce our participation in the “Give Help, Get Help” program through our funder, Internews. This program is a cohort of mutual aid with members of other small media projects throughout the United States. We intend to use this partnership to develop our social media and web presence to increase access to our stories and other content.

The Ivanhoe Sol is also exploring additional funding to improve our project and to ensure we can continue to serve the community over the long term. We are currently exploring sources of funding from the James B. McClatchy Foundation and the University of Stanford. We will know in August and September if the Ivanhoe Sol was selected as a grant awardee but awarding the grant to the Ivanhoe Sol would extend the life of our project for at least one more year and provide us resources to expand our coverage of local news.

Finally, we are exploring the development of a website to help share information with our readers between our monthly publication. Our hope is to host our stories online in order to increase access to our news and allow us to publish content more frequently than once a month if needed. There is no timeline yet but we expect before the end of the year to complete this process.

We look forward to working alongside the community to make our newspaper serve you the best it can.

Thank you for your support!