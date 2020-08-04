Valley high school sports benched until winter

Central Section of California Interscholastic Federation adopts modified two-season format for the 2020-2021 school year
By Jermaine Johnson II
As high schools begin reworking plans to open the fall semester with online learning, athletes are now wondering when they can get back on the field. On Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the Central Section announced that the 2020-2021 season will be modified, with fall sports being pushed to mid-winter.
Fall sports such as cross country, water polo, volleyball, and football will begin practicing on Dec 14. The seasons will start on Dec. 28 except for football which will start on Jan 7. Winter and spring sports such as soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, etc. will begin in March. The summer period for all sports will last from July 20 until Dec 12. Valley championship tournaments will still happen for all sports. More information about regional and state championships will be announced by the CIF in the coming months.
Athletes are not allowed to play the same sport in one school year. If a student moves to a different state and plays a fall sport such as football or volleyball, they aren’t eligible to play again in the spring for a California school. However, they are allowed to participate on outside teams, such as club sports, while they are also participating on their high school teams. Athletes are also allowed to play multiple sports at once if they desire.
This will require multi-sport athlete to make some tough decisions. Redwood High School senior Krissy Hetherington deems that it will be a difficult transition to go from no sports in the fall while getting adjusted to online school, to having to compete in multiple sports in a short time period.
“I have no clue how I’m going to make basketball and track work [at the same time], especially since I’m trying to get a scholarship for track,” Hetherington said. “It’ll start to get draining trying to balance schoolwork in addition to three sports in a four-month period.”
Hetherington is a three-sport athlete between track and field, cross-country, and basketball. She was captain of the basketball team last season but is also striving to run track at the college level. The pandemic has made it difficult to get noticed by college track & field programs since her junior season was cut short and her senior season will overlap with basketball.
“If you are a multi-sport athlete, it will put a lot of strain on your body all at once while trying to get noticed by schools. If you get hurt, then you’re pretty much done for that whole season because they’re so short,” she said.
There will likely be athletes who will just want to focus on one sport instead of playing multiple at once. That will have a major effect on small school schools who rely on multi-sport athletes to fill their various teams.
“We will probably have many athletes choose one sport over another. This could limit numbers which could affect junior varsity programs. It could also provide more playing time and practice for other athletes at the same time though,” Farmersville Athletic Director Richard Dybas said. “We will also see coaches and players working together to play multiple sports during the spring season, possibly alternating days to practice and play.”
For now, Dybas and other athletic directors around the state will have ample time to prepare for the upcoming seasons and schedule games.
Deportes de secundaria en la banca hasta el invierno
La Sección Central de la Federación Interscolástica de California adoptará un formato modificado de dos estaciones para el año escolar 2020-2021
Por Jermaine Johnson II
A medida que las escuelas secundarias comienzan a reelaborar los planes para abrir el semestre de otoño con el aprendizaje en línea, los atletas ahora se preguntan cuándo pueden volver al campo. El lunes, la Federación Interscolástica de California (CIF) y la Sección Central anunciaron que la temporada 2020-2021 se modificará, y que los deportes de otoño se retrasarán hasta mediados de invierno.
Los deportes de otoño como cross country, waterpolo, voleibol y fútbol comenzarán a practicarse el 14 de diciembre. Las estaciones comenzarán el 28 de diciembre, excepto el fútbol que comenzará el 7 de enero. Deportes de invierno y primavera como fútbol, baloncesto, béisbol , softball, tenis, etc. comenzarán en marzo. El período de verano para todos los deportes durará desde el 20 de julio hasta el 12 de diciembre. Los torneos del campeonato Valley seguirán sucediendo para todos los deportes. El CIF anunciará más información sobre campeonatos regionales y estatales en los próximos meses.
Los atletas no pueden jugar el mismo deporte en un año escolar. Si un estudiante se muda a un estado diferente y juega un deporte de otoño como el fútbol o el voleibol, no es elegible para jugar nuevamente en la primavera en una escuela de California. Sin embargo, se les permite participar en equipos externos, como deportes de clubes, mientras que también participan en sus equipos de secundaria.
Los atletas también pueden practicar múltiples deportes a la vez si lo desean. Esto requerirá que un atleta multideportivo tome algunas decisiones difíciles. Krissy Hetherington, estudiante de último año de Redwood High School, considera que será una transición difícil dejar de practicar deportes en el otoño mientras se adapta a la escuela en línea, para tener que competir en múltiples deportes en un corto período de tiempo.
“No tengo idea de cómo voy a hacer que el baloncesto y la pista funcionen [al mismo tiempo], especialmente porque estoy tratando de obtener una beca para la pista”, dijo Hetherington. “Comenzará a agotarse tratando de equilibrar el trabajo escolar, además de tres deportes en un período de cuatro meses”.
Hetherington es un atleta de tres deportes entre atletismo, campo traviesa y baloncesto. Fue capitana del equipo de baloncesto la temporada pasada, pero también se esfuerza por correr en el nivel universitario. La pandemia ha dificultado que los programas de atletismo universitario lo noten, ya que su temporada junior se vio truncada y su temporada senior se superpondrá con el baloncesto.
“Si eres un atleta multideportivo, ejercerá una gran presión sobre tu cuerpo de una vez mientras intentas que las escuelas te noten. Si te lastimas, entonces has terminado durante toda la temporada porque son muy cortos “, dijo.
