Valley high school sports benched until winter

Central Section of California Interscholastic Federation adopts modified two-season format for the 2020-2021 school year

By Jermaine Johnson II

As high schools begin reworking plans to open the fall semester with online learning, athletes are now wondering when they can get back on the field. On Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the Central Section announced that the 2020-2021 season will be modified, with fall sports being pushed to mid-winter.

Fall sports such as cross country, water polo, volleyball, and football will begin practicing on Dec 14. The seasons will start on Dec. 28 except for football which will start on Jan 7. Winter and spring sports such as soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, etc. will begin in March. The summer period for all sports will last from July 20 until Dec 12. Valley championship tournaments will still happen for all sports. More information about regional and state championships will be announced by the CIF in the coming months.

Athletes are not allowed to play the same sport in one school year. If a student moves to a different state and plays a fall sport such as football or volleyball, they aren’t eligible to play again in the spring for a California school. However, they are allowed to participate on outside teams, such as club sports, while they are also participating on their high school teams. Athletes are also allowed to play multiple sports at once if they desire.

This will require multi-sport athlete to make some tough decisions. Redwood High School senior Krissy Hetherington deems that it will be a difficult transition to go from no sports in the fall while getting adjusted to online school, to having to compete in multiple sports in a short time period.

“I have no clue how I’m going to make basketball and track work [at the same time], especially since I’m trying to get a scholarship for track,” Hetherington said. “It’ll start to get draining trying to balance schoolwork in addition to three sports in a four-month period.”

Hetherington is a three-sport athlete between track and field, cross-country, and basketball. She was captain of the basketball team last season but is also striving to run track at the college level. The pandemic has made it difficult to get noticed by college track & field programs since her junior season was cut short and her senior season will overlap with basketball.

“If you are a multi-sport athlete, it will put a lot of strain on your body all at once while trying to get noticed by schools. If you get hurt, then you’re pretty much done for that whole season because they’re so short,” she said.

There will likely be athletes who will just want to focus on one sport instead of playing multiple at once. That will have a major effect on small school schools who rely on multi-sport athletes to fill their various teams.

“We will probably have many athletes choose one sport over another. This could limit numbers which could affect junior varsity programs. It could also provide more playing time and practice for other athletes at the same time though,” Farmersville Athletic Director Richard Dybas said. “We will also see coaches and players working together to play multiple sports during the spring season, possibly alternating days to practice and play.”

For now, Dybas and other athletic directors around the state will have ample time to prepare for the upcoming seasons and schedule games.