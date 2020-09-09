Residents face a historic year for climate impacts

Record heat, historic wildfire season, unprecedented pandemic, job loss and utility bills threaten the health of Ivanhoe residents

In our last issues, the team at Ivanhoe Sol has begun to examine some of the ways that climate change has begun to impact the San Joaquin Valley and Ivanhoe. Specifically, we have discussed record heat projections for California and discussed some of various ways climate change will affect the public health of Ivanhoe. One the eve of the 2020 presidential election we are experiencing record-breaking climate impacts that are reaching further into our lives in ways we can no longer ignore.

Climate Change Continues to Impact Ivanhoe

As autumn officially begins in Ivanhoe, the last two months have been recorded as some of the hottest in world history.

While the San Joaquin Valley has surpassed its total record for days over 100 degrees, cities like Los Angeles have experienced record-breaking heat most recently at 121 degrees.

Closer to home, the National Weather Station based in Hanford, Calif. has also shared that average temperatures in the Valley are nearly 15 degrees warmer than average for September.

The National Weather Station also issued a “very high heat risk” for the San Joaquin Valley. For the Ivanhoe area, the risk is at a Level of 3 out of 4, meaning “high risk for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.”

Many areas within an hour of Ivanhoe like Fresno, Three Rivers, and Porterville were listed as Level 4 risk meaning “very high risk for the entire population due to long duration heat, with little to no relief overnight.” Fresno is also experiencing its second hottest summer ever recorded while Bakersfield is experiencing its fourth hottest recorded summer.

The record heatwave has also created perfect conditions for wildfires throughout the entire state while forcing community members to deal with the day-to-day struggles of staying safe and cool. Less than one month ago, California was experiencing a heat wave while nearly four hundred forest fires were burning at once.