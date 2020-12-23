Safely crossing into 2021

Tulare County announces timelines for pedestrian safety projects stretching from next month to spring 2023

By Esmeralda Garcia

Ivanhoe Sol

For years, pedestrian safety has remained a high priority for many Ivanhoe residents. From poor road conditions to the security of residents who choose to bike or walk, many needs have been identified in the community.

Thanks to the advocacy of the Ivanhoe Community Council and other residents, Tulare County identified many projects through several studies and tours that have occurred in the community.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting on July 21, 2020, three pedestrian projects were approved for Ivanhoe. The first project known as the Community Accessibility Enhancement II, will install wheelchair accessible curb ramps, concrete islands, asphalt pave-outs and updated signs and crosswalk striping at the intersection of Avenue 328 and Road 159. The project will also install a crosswalk with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon system to help improve pedestrian crossing safety at the intersections.

During Ivanhoe Community Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Supervisor Eddie Valero announced a ribbon cutting date for this pedestrian safety project for Jan. 21, 2021. The ribbon cutting will be done virtually.

Supervisor Valero also congratulated the community in a social media post: “Things happen when we come together. I want to thank Ivanhoe Community Council and Ivanhoe Sol for the hard work on this endeavor. This has been a priority for you, and I’m happy that our Tulare County Resource Management Agency has made this a priority! Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!”

After this project is completed, Ivanhoe residents can look forward to the two other projects approved this July. The Safety Improvement Project during Spring of 2021 will include left turn lanes on Avenue 328 and Road 156. The Sidewalk Improvement Project planned for Spring of 2023 will make complete segments of sidewalk on Road 160 between Avenue 328 and Avenue 332.