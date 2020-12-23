The Ivanhoe Sol requests feedback from the community

Ivanhoe Sol

The Ivanhoe Sol was first started thanks to a 25,000 grant made possible by the Listening Post Collective.

Our project has always been rooted in community feedback and input so we used the information we gathered to help shape the content for our issues. However as our first grant winds down we are partnering with the Listening Post Collective one more time to try to measure the impact of the Ivanhoe Sol.

Please fill out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IvanhoeSol to help inform how the Ivanhoe Sol can continue to meet your needs.

We thank you and look forward to serving your continuing informational needs!