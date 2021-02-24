Foundation grants $25K to Ivanhoe Sol

Bilingual newspaper receives funding from James B. McClatchy Foundation, formerly known as the Central Valley Foundation

Ivanhoe Sol

The Ivanhoe Sol is proud to announce we have received another grant of $25,000 to extend the life of our news project. We have been selected with several other small news organizations in the San Joaquin Valley to receive financial support by the James B. McClatchy Foundation.

The James B. McClatchy Foundation, formerly known as the Central Valley Foundation, was founded in 1994 by Susan and the late James B. McClatchy who together envisioned an organization that builds brilliant futures in California’s Central Valley through support for English Learners and First Amendment protections of free speech, freedom of expression, and a free press. Over 24 years, the foundation has made annual grants across its footprint in the Central Valley and continues to seek promising new ways to advance the region’s most valuable resource – the abundant cultural wealth of its people. The James B. McClatchy Foundation is a tax exempt philanthropic organization and is not affiliated with the McClatchy Company or McClatchy publications.

This foundation’s goal is to advance awareness of and engagement with the First Amendment as it relates to free speech, freedom of expression, and a free press in Central Valley communities. Along with the Ivanhoe Sol, 13 other organizations based in Central California received funding. The groups include:

Black Youth Leadership Project (Sacramento)

Breakbox Thought Collective – Fresno Black Girl Magic Project (Fresno)

California Center for Civic Participation (Sacramento)

Central Valley Latino Leadership Academy (Fresno)

Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project (Central Valley)

Faith in the Valley (Central Valley)

Ivanhoe Sol (Tulare County)

Little Manila Rising (Stockton)

McClatchy Media Lab – Stanislaus Community Foundation (Modesto)

Nate Nvil Solutions/Stanislaus County Y.E.P. (Stanislaus County)

PRO Youth and Families (Sacramento)

Social Justice Politicorps (Sacramento)

Stanislaus Cradle to Career Partnership – Youth Empowerment Network (Stanislaus County)

YDN – Nueva Epoca Early Career Development Program (Sacramento)

Our new grant will allow us to operate for another full calendar year and to continue to provide our newspaper for no charge to every household in the community. We will also use some of our funds to launch our new website and to add more support for our editorial team. This will allow us to produce more content on a more regular basis and for us to incorporate the lessons we have learned from our first year of the Ivanhoe Sol.