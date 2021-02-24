Ivanhoe Sol launches new website

Bilingual newspaper partners with Listening Post Collective to produce new, online platform

By Editorial Team

Ivanhoe Sol

Over the last months, the Ivanhoe Sol Editorial Team has partnered with the Listening Post Collective to design our very own website. We are proud to launch theivanhoesol.com and encourage our readers to visit and find digital versions of our stories and content.

Our website is also bilingual and will allow for people to share our content on social media or text messaging in addition to our paper that will be sent each month. We are also exploring the possibility of producing more video content for our website so stay tuned or more news. Finally, as always we invite you to suggest story ideas or potential improvements to our website to [email protected].

We look forward to your thoughts and suggestions!