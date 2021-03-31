Local leaders uplifted for Women’s History Month

Supervisor Eddie Valero presents Women of the Year awards to nine residents of District 4

By Esmeralda Garcia

Ivanhoe Sol

As part of Women’s History Month, Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero recognized and celebrated amazing women in District 4 at the third annual Women of the Year award with a group br unch, while sharing their stories of impact. With seven different categories, and nine women being honored this year, the event was a beautiful reminder of all the amazing women that live, work, and take care of Tulare County.

The awards ceremony was organized thanks to the hard work of Michelle Warkentin as the program coordinator, Erica Gonzales, Shelly Henderson, Sandy Sills, and Yolanda Valdez as judges for the event. The event was also sponsored by Assemblymember Devon Mathis, Senator Melissa Hurtado, Southern California Edison, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women, and the Dinuba Lions Club.

Award categories included Arts and culture, business or labor, health and wellness, community engagement/ advocacy, public safety/ military/veteran, education and youth (ages 14-24).

All ten award recipients were presented with a plaque with a beautiful art piece created by Brenda Flores, a high school senior in District 4. Explaining her inspiration, Brenda shared “The person I choose for Woman of the Year is my mother … The weights on her back mean that she has carried the weight of the world on her shoulders … the hand is there to represents all women in general to give her support … the sunset is there to give hope.”

Ivanhoe Local Recieves Recognition

Among the nine selected women recognized was Ivanhoe Community Council President, Mayra Becerra. Mayra’s award was for the category “Community Engagement”. Her nominator expressed how Mayra is an all-around exemplary humble and diligent individual.

Mayra is currently obtaining her teaching crediciatl to become a full time teacher and is a single mother of four children. Additionally, she is the President of the Ivanhoe Community Council and has supported many community events such as Make A Difference Day, covid vaccination clinics, community food distributions, and serves as an assoicate editor for the Ivanhoe Sol.

When receiving her award, Mayra shared, “I love working for uplifting my community for friends, family and friends that have become family. Building connections, uniting resources, working together to build a strong community is one of my main priorities. With the Ivanhoe Community Council I have taken upon different projects while learning along the way. For example our monthly bilingual newspaper, The Ivanhoe Sol, which started off as an idea and has now has been printing for a whole year, and our youth advisory committee is a beacon of light with young minds. This has been possible with the hard work of the Ivanhoe community Council as well as with the Ivanhoe Sol because together we are learning and we are growing, without them I would be lost. And yet some days are harder than others. At the end of the day I turn towards my children. My children are my motivation. By creating a stronger and safer community and I know I am paving the way for them. When do they decide to continue on the same path Or a different route I want them to have access to a better life. I always tell my kids everything that I do I always do with you in mind. Albert Jesus,Nayeli and Arely I love you and I hope that I make you proud. Of course I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my parents Ama, Apa gracias,they are my rock.”