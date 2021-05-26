Announcement: Father’s Day Raffle

The Ivanhoe Community Council will be raffling off gift baskets to three lucky fathers for Father’s Day!

Directions: Cut out the entry ticket from this Ivanhoe Sol page, fill it out with the father’s information and the name of the person who is nominating the father. You can sign up your father, grandfather, or a man who has been like a father to you.

Entry is limited to one application per household.

There will be a container to receive the raffle tickets at La Estrella Market 15917 Ave 328, Ivanhoe, CA 93235. All entries must be in by June 18.

A live drawing to announce the winners will take place on the Ivanhoe Community Council Facebook page June 19, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Good luck to all the amazing Fathers!