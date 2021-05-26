County holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic in town

Tulare County Public Health is organizing pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based clinics to help vaccinate residents in rural and underserved communities within Tulare County.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status. Unvaccinated residents are encouraged to attend one of three clinics this week in Three Rivers, Visalia and Ivanhoe. The Ivanhoe clinic will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Ivanhoe Memorial Building, 33209 Hawthorne Road in Ivanhoe. Residents will receive the Pfizer vaccine in Ivanhoe.

Individuals age 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine, and those age 18 and older can get either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. Parental consent is required for minors seeking vaccination.

“We are also focused on making the COVID vaccine available in our rural communities, and I urge our residents to get vaccinated so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

Other vaccination clinics happening this week are:

May 26, 9 a.m. to noon at the Three Rivers Memorial Building, 43490 Sierra Dr. in Three Rivers. Residents will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

May 28, from 9-11 a.m. at Tulare County Human Resources & Development, 2500 W. Burrel Ave. in Visalia. Residents will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Tulare County COVID-19 Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and nonEnglish–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination; call (559) 685-2260.