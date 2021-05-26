Ivanhoe’s 2021 Graduates / Graduados 2021 de Ivanhoe

Locals celebrate earning high school diplomas, professional and technical certifications and college degrees

Los lugareños celebran la obtención de diplomas de escuela secundaria, certificaciones profesionales y títulos universitarios

Since many students attend elementary and middle school in Ivanhoe, high school is the beginning of many youth’s journey outside of Ivanhoe.

Aside from managing their grades, these students also managed the COVID-19 pandemic in their last years of high school and college. It is in this context that we wish to celebrate the youth who have persevered and to whom we will trust the future of Ivanhoe and the world.

Good luck, Class of 2021! We believe in you!

Dado que muchos estudiantes asisten a la escuela primaria y secundaria en Ivanhoe, la escuela secundaria es el comienzo del viaje de muchos jóvenes fuera de Ivanhoe. Además de administrar sus calificaciones, estos estudiantes también manejaron la pandemia de COVID-19 en sus últimos años de escuela secundaria y universidad. Es en este contexto que deseamos celebrar a los jóvenes que han perseverado y en quienes confiaremos el futuro de Ivanhoe y del mundo.

¡Buena suerte, promoción 2021! ¡Creemos en ti!

Suzette Elise Gutierrez

Golden West High School

Evangelina’s mother shares that her daughter has been very responsible since a very young age. She loves to help people, always has a smile on her face and has also participated in Golden West High School’s Business Finance Academy all four years. Although Suzette’s biological father was not present in her life she always has the support of her mother and her grandparents. Suzette plans to attend college with a career goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. Suzette is also currently working part time in order to save up for needed college expenses.

La madre de Evangelina comparte que su hija ha sido muy responsable desde muy pequeña. Le encanta ayudar a la gente, siempre tiene una sonrisa en su rostro y también ha participado en la Academia de Finanzas Empresariales de Golden West High School durante los cuatro años. Aunque el padre biológico de Suzette no estuvo presente en su vida, siempre cuenta con el apoyo de su madre y sus abuelos. Suzette planea asistir a la universidad con el objetivo profesional de convertirse en enfermera titulada. Suzette también trabaja a tiempo parcial para ahorrar para los gastos universitarios necesarios.

Marvin Gabriel Gonzalez

Golden West High School

A small business owner, along with his Mother of “Don Gummy Oficial” (spicy treats)Marvin Gonzalez has been involved with the Business Finance Academy at Golden West High School throughout his High School career. He plans to attend a local community college to later transfer to a four year University. Marvin is involved with Ivanhoe’s Youth Advisory Committee and is always willing to help his community.

El propietario de una pequeña empresa, junto con su madre de “Don Gummy Oficial” (golosinas picantes), Marvin González, ha estado involucrado con la Academia de Finanzas Empresariales en Golden West High School a lo largo de su carrera en la escuela secundaria. Planea asistir a un colegio comunitario local para luego transferirse a una universidad de cuatro años. Marvin está involucrado con el Comité Asesor de Jóvenes de Ivanhoe y siempre está dispuesto a ayudar a su comunidad.

Jazzlyn Padilla

Golden West High School

Jazzlyn is a first generation college student who is very grateful for the opportunity to pursue a career and attend college. She graduated from Golden West High School a semester early which allowed Jazzlyn to get a head start at College of the Sequoias. She is currently attending COS and plans to major in Psychology to later transfer to University to receive a Bachelor’s and become a Physician’s Assistant. Besides being a college student, Jazzlyn is also a business owner of a tasty dessert called “Sweets or Something”.

Jazzlyn es una estudiante universitaria de primera generación que está muy agradecida por la oportunidad de seguir una carrera y asistir a la universidad. Se graduó de Golden West High School un semestre antes, lo que le permitió a Jazzlyn tener una ventaja en el College of the Sequoias. Actualmente asiste a COS y planea especializarse en Psicología para luego transferirse a la Universidad para recibir una Licenciatura y convertirse en Asistente Médica. Además de ser una estudiante universitaria, Jazzlyn también es dueña de un delicioso postre llamado “Dulces o algo”.

Kristen Ceballos

College of the Sequoias, Associate in Nursing

Kristen’s life was changed at the age of 13 after her Father passed away.She has worked hard to not be a victim of a circumstance instead she has proved that if you really want something, you will do whatever it takes to reach your goal. Kristen became a mother at the age of 16 and her motivation to get back to college was after her oldest son asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up. When she replied, “I want to be a Doctor.” then her son asked, “Then why aren’t you?”

La vida de Kristen cambió a la edad de 13 años después del fallecimiento de su padre, ella ha trabajado duro para no ser víctima de una circunstancia en cambio, ha demostrado que si realmente quieres algo, harás lo que sea necesario para alcanzar tu objetivo. se convirtió en madre a la edad de 16 años y su motivación para volver a la universidad fue después de que su hijo mayor le preguntara qué quería ser cuando fuera mayor. Cuando ella respondió: “Quiero ser médico”. luego su hijo le preguntó: “Entonces, ¿por qué no lo estás tú?”

Ruby Garcia

College of the Sequoias, Associate of Science in Child Development

Ruby Raised in a single parent household for most of her life. She enjoys cooking and baking. She loves working with children. She hopes to obtain a position working for the County of Tulare to pursue a career of working with preschool aged students in the surrounding area.

Ruby Criado en un hogar monoparental durante la mayor parte de su vida. Le gusta cocinar y hornear. Le encanta trabajar con niños. Ella espera obtener un puesto de trabajo para el condado de Tulare para seguir una carrera de trabajo con estudiantes en edad preescolar en el área circundante.

Natalia Ceballos Richardson

SFSU, B.A. in Anthropology

Grew up in a low income household with a single parent.She obtained her high school diploma from Crescent Valley Charter High School at the age of 16. Although her Father was not present to witness her success, Natalia received a full ride scholarship after attending College of the Sequoias for two years.

Creció en un hogar de bajos ingresos con un padre soltero. Obtuvo su diploma de escuela secundaria de Crescent Valley Charter High School a la edad de 16 años. Aunque su padre no estuvo presente para presenciar su éxito, Natalia recibió una beca completa después de asistir a la universidad. de las Sequoias durante dos años.

Gilbert Tepitzin Cano

Fresno Pacific University, Business Administration

Gilbert has graduated from Fresno Pacific with an Emphasis on Organizational Leadership. He has been looking forward to a path to meaningful employment in the field of public service is what led him back to school. He already has two AA’s and an AS. This was just the natural next step. He is currently employed with Child Protective Services and has developed a passion for serving the community. He will be applying to attend the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater online business school to pursue to MBA this fall. Ivanhoe raised: Keep dreaming and keep working hard to achieve those dreams, and good things will come.

Gilbert se graduó de Fresno Pacific con énfasis en liderazgo organizacional. Ha estado esperando con ansias un camino hacia un empleo significativo en el campo del servicio público que lo llevó de regreso a la escuela. Ya tiene dos AA y un AS. Este fue solo el siguiente paso natural. Actualmente está empleado en los Servicios de Protección Infantil y ha desarrollado una pasión por servir a la comunidad. Solicitará para asistir a la escuela de negocios en línea de la Universidad de Wisconsin, Whitewater para obtener un MBA este otoño. Ivanhoe planteó: Sigue soñando y sigue trabajando duro para lograr esos sueños, y vendrán cosas buenas.

Marissa Michelle Aceves

El Diamante High School

Raised by a single mother, Marissa will be attending Sacramento State and plans to major in Political Science.

Criada por una madre soltera, Marissa asistirá a Sacramento State y planea especializarse en Ciencias Políticas.

Diego Martinez

Golden West High School

Diego plans to attend College in Fresno to become an Electrician.

Diego planea asistir a la universidad en Fresno para convertirse en electricista.

Jose Alberto Becerra and Mayra Becerra

Golden West High School and Fresno State University

Oldest out of four and being raised by a single mother, Jose will be graduating from Golden West High School on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jose enjoys drawing and has had a couple of his art pieces published in past editions of The Ivanhoe Sol. Jose is a responsible young man who currently works as a Home Caretaker for a resident in Ivanhoe. Both Jose and his mother Mayra Becerra are celebrating their graduation this year. Mayra is a Dreamer who has received her Bachelor’s from Fresno State and plans to teach very soon. Mayra has an endless list of all the work she has done for our community of Ivanhoe. Her most recent award was Woman of the Year 2021 from Tulare County Board of Supervisor Eddie Valero.

El mayor de cuatro y criado por una madre soltera, José se graduará de Golden West High School el miércoles 2 de junio. A José le gusta dibujar y ha publicado un par de sus obras de arte en ediciones anteriores de The Ivanhoe Sol. José es un joven responsable que actualmente trabaja como cuidador del hogar para un residente en Ivanhoe. Tanto José como su madre Mayra Becerra están celebrando su graduación este año. Mayra es una soñadora que recibió su licenciatura en Fresno State y planea enseñar muy pronto. Mayra tiene una lista interminable de todo el trabajo que ha hecho por nuestra comunidad de Ivanhoe. Su premio más reciente fue Mujer del año 2021 de la Junta de Supervisores del Condado de Tulare, Eddie Valero.