Youth group continues local activism

Ivanhoe Youth Advisory meets virtually at 6 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

The Ivanhoe Youth Group was formed in Fall of 2020 to identify the needs of the younger demographics of the Ivanhoe Community. This diverse group consists of youth from elementary school up to collegiate ages with interests ranging from gaming, skateboarding, and entrepreneurship.

Currently the group meets virtually 1-2 times a month on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with the goal of cultivating their minds to continue to grow and give back to their communities.

Community Events

Ivanhoe’s Youth Group continues to work together to plan activities and events for the children of Ivanhoe. Over the recent weeks, the group has been brainstorming how to bring events such as movie nights in the area amidst a pandemic but have been met with some challenges. Although the group has reached into their creativity, the logistics of identifying a location big enough to have people safely spaced out continues to hinder some of the initial ideas they have developed.

They are optimistic that more community members can obtain their COVID-19 vaccine to allow for greater safety in the area. This is something that is promising with new guidance for the United States Center for Disease Control that youth aged 12-15 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Looking Towards the Future

Frustrations with event planning have not stopped the youth group from advancing issues they feel are important for Ivanhoe. This group is currently partnering with the Ivanhoe Community Council in order to develop advocacy skills. These skills are important as the youth group continues to express interest in advocating for more greenery, support for students, and for a better environment.

As a sponsor to the Youth Group, the Ivanhoe Community Council is also supporting them in connecting not just this group but also tutors for any student. In addition to these efforts, the youth group has also written to various community leaders they wish to learn from.

Celebrating Youth Accomplishments

Some of This June 2nd two of the youth participants Jose Becerra and Marvin Gonzalez will be graduating from Golden West High School. On June 8th the youth group will host a small virtual ceremony for their graduates and celebrate the beginning of summer for the rest of the group. Members of the youth group want to make sure there is a positive space to celebrate each of our youth’s big and small accomplishments.

If any youth is interested in joining the virtual ceremony or regular meetings via Zoom, they can be accessed at the following link on your internet browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2050410630.

The meetings are open to all youth who want to get involved, new ideas and new faces are always welcome.