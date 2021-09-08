Gov. Gavin Newsom faces recall election this month

Ivanhoe residents can mail-in ballots or vote in-person at Memorial Building by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14

This month, California Voters will decide the direction of the state in an upcoming special election that will decide if Governor Gavin Newsom will be recalled from office.

This effort to recall the Governor is being funded by the Republican party and was officially set into motion once enough signatures were verified to place this issue officially on the ballot. There are a total of 46 candidates seeking to become Governor.

The last gubernatorial recall was in 2003 when Democratic Governor Gray Davis was replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Opponents of the recall effort say Gavin Neswom’s leadership will be necessary to meet the large issues we are currently facing like climate change and COVID-19. Supporters of the recall say that Gavin Newsome has abused his powers as Governor and that his actions to limit the spread of COVID had negatively affected the state and local businesses.

Voting By Mail or In-Person

In mid-August, eligible voters should have received a paper ballot by mail. The last day to submit your ballot in person is Sept. 14. The Ivanhoe Memorial Building will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for in person voting and submission of ballots.

Election Overview

According to the California Secretary of State, the Sept. 14, California Gubernatorial Recall Election ballot will have two parts.

There will be a recall question presented on the ballot: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”

Following that recall question, all qualified replacement candidates for the office of governor will be listed. The candidates may list their qualified political party preference, or lack of qualified party preference, as well as their ballot designation (if the candidate chooses to provide that information) describing their principal occupations(s), profession(s), and/or vocation(s).

Write-in replacement candidates for the office of governor can also run in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election. The Certified List of Write-in Candidates will be available on September 3, 2021.

If a majority of the votes on the recall question are “Yes,” Governor Newsom shall be removed from office and the replacement candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared elected for the remainder of the governor’s term of office (ending January 2, 2023). If one-half or more of the votes on the recall question are “No,” Governor Newsom shall remain in office.

County elections officials have 30 days after the election to complete the official canvass. On the 38th day after the election, if the recall is successful, the Secretary of State will certify the election results, and the new governor would take the oath of office and assume the position for the remainder of the term (through January 2, 2023).