Conservation group buys largest, privately held sequoia forest

Save the Redwoods League raises $15 million in four months to purchase 530-acre Alder Creek near Giant Sequoia Monument

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – In just four months, a California conservation group was able to raise more than $15 million to protect the largest remaining giant sequoia forest in the world.

Earlier this month, the Save the Redwoods League announced its purchase of Alder Creek, a spectacular 530-acre giant sequoia forest in eastern Tulare County surrounding the Giant Sequoia National Monument. Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League, said his organization received more than 8,500 contributions from individuals and foundations across the U.S. and 30 other countries total $15.65 million.

“Giant sequoia are among the largest and among the oldest living things and grow nowhere else in the world outside of the western slopes of California’s Sierra Nevada. With the purchase of Alder Creek, we have protected the best of what’s left,” Hodder said. “We are amazed by and grateful for the generosity of people from all over the world who stepped up to help save this special forest. At a moment when good news is hard to find, we are thrilled to begin the new year celebrating the generosity and sense of stewardship reflected in this successful effort.”

In addition to acquiring the property, the League will develop plans for restoration and stewardship activities during its ownership. Hodder said the League intends to work with Giant Sequoia National Monument and the local and regional community to plan and implement long-term public access to the property that both inspires visitors with the beauty and power of nature and ensures the health and resilience of this rare forest ecosystem.