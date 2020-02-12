Beer lovers get a heart on at this event

Tickets allow beer lovers to skip the cover charge and get great drink and food specials with their wristband.

The crawl kicks off with check-in at 5 p.m. at Tandoori House and continues until 6:30 p.m. After getting you’re your map, you can continue the crawl at Lum Lums, followed by Stacked Bar & Grill, Downtown Rookies, Visalia Brewing Company and Cellar Door. Food locations include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Javi’s Tacos and Philly’s. The pub crawl officially ends at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per person or $20 per couple and must be purchased online at DoTheCrawl.com/Visalia. No tickets will be sold at the door. The event is expected to sell out, so get your tickets soon. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Valley Oak SPCA.

You must be 21 years of age or over to participate. Locations will require all participants to have a valid ID at all times.

The Get A Heart On Pub Crawl reminds crawlers to always have a sober driver. Designated Drivers can register at check-in for a chance at a special prize, just for them. You can also use the code DOTHECRAWL with Lyft. For more info, visit dothecrawl.com/Visalia.