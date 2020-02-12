Beer lovers get a heart on at this event

Get A Heart On Pub Crawl through downtown Visalia offers break from tired Valentine date traditions
VISALIA – If you love beer and are tired of traditional Valentine dates, it’s time to get a heart on.
The Get A Heart On Pub Crawl will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 in downtown Visalia. At this Valentine’s themed Pub Crawl, everyone receives a heart (sticker) to get on (PINK=Single, PURPLE=Ask Me, RED=Just Here For Beer). Wear anything with a heart on it, pink, purple, red, a combination, or anything Valentine-ish.
Tickets allow beer lovers to skip the cover charge and get great drink and food specials with their wristband.
The crawl kicks off with check-in at 5 p.m. at Tandoori House and continues until 6:30 p.m. After getting you’re your map, you can continue the crawl at Lum Lums, followed by Stacked Bar & Grill, Downtown Rookies, Visalia Brewing Company and Cellar Door. Food locations include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Javi’s Tacos and Philly’s. The pub crawl officially ends at 10 p.m.
Tickets are $12 per person or $20 per couple and must be purchased online at DoTheCrawl.com/Visalia. No tickets will be sold at the door. The event is expected to sell out, so get your tickets soon. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Valley Oak SPCA.
You must be 21 years of age or over to participate. Locations will require all participants to have a valid ID at all times.
The Get A Heart On Pub Crawl reminds crawlers to always have a sober driver. Designated Drivers can register at check-in for a chance at a special prize, just for them. You can also use the code DOTHECRAWL with Lyft. For more info, visit dothecrawl.com/Visalia.