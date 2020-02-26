Amy Winehouse tribute goes back to Visalia

“Back to Black: An Amy Winehouse Tribute” will perform at The Cellar Door on March 6

VISALIA – The Bay Area’s only Amy Winehouse tribute band is Back in Black at the Cellar Door.

“Back to Black: An Amy Winehouse Tribute” will perform at The Cellar Door on Friday, March 6. The band pays homage to one of the most talented, yet tragic musicians of the last decade and will perform the entire track list from Winehouse’s Back to Black (2006) album including iconic hits such as “Rehab”, “Valerie”, “You Know I’m No Good”, “Back to Black”, “Stronger Than Me” and more. The album was not only critically acclaimed, as evidenced by five Grammys, but it was also a commercial success becoming the best-selling album in the UK in 2007 and the single “Rehab” was named best song of 2007 by Time magazine. The tribute band will also perform lesser known tracks from her debut album Frank (2003) and Lionness (2011) a posthumous release of unreleased tracks, recording outtakes, and covers by the soulful singer. Winehouse died in 2011 after a long battle with substance abuse and alcoholism.

Leading the tribute to Winehouse is singer Victoria Wasserman, who, like millions, was inspired by her music.

“Although her life was cut short she left us the incredible gift of her music which is deeply rooted in jazz and soul and uniquely blended with hip hop and reggae … with her powerful vocals and all too honest and witty lyrics, she did what many artists rarely achieve which is to reveal the naked soul without any censorship.”