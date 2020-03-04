Exeter Woman’s Club explores the home of Linda Gill as part of their spring home tour series

Walking now towards the house you will see rectangular shaped natural granite stones which were found in a nearby quarry that was operational in the late 1800s and early 1900s. These stones were then transported to the residence to line walkways, a fire pit, create benches and for decorative uses throughout the outside areas of the home.

The tour of the home now begins with the front wooden gate. Just inside, beside the walkway to the front door, there is a natural granite bench along with a row of white rosebushes and an old cattle water trough with a succulent garden in pots. The water trough was brought in by a hoist crane as were many other decorative pieces. Beyond the fenced area to the east there is a grand view of wild mustard seed fields. The entire house is surrounded by immense, beautiful scenery of natural rocks, trees and hills.

Upon entry into the home there is an old turquoise and brown chest with a pony express art sculpture and a cowhide on the entry floor. Linda said when selecting her color schemes her idea was to “bring the outside inside” and she wanted to build a “modern ranch” style home. The entryway leads to an open floor plan which includes the living, dining and kitchen areas. Notice the intriguing light fixtures with antique Edison style bulbs which create warm lighting to the home. The light over the dining table is a double longhorn design found in Arizona and was made sometime in the 1920s to the 1940s. The barn style doors lead to the guest bedroom, bath and then the laundry.

The tour now takes you into the kitchen with its bright white cabinetry and lighting. The lighting fixture over the counter was made from a wooden beam and features five old fashion drop light bulbs in cages. The counters are made from quartzite and feature a rustic raw edge. The living area has a magnificent stone fireplace with a wooden mantle. Above the mantle there is a very interesting framed 18 by 40-inch mixed media collage of original hand pulled monotypes and collographs made in 2011 by Patricia Freeman-Martin. The fragments of this picture are stitched together to create a narrative of ghostly cowboys and cowgirls watching a wild horse race from over a fence. There are other scenes depicted in this piece of art work which create the feeling as if this could be an old quilt or artifact. It is truly a beautiful piece of art.