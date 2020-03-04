Lindsay High School play will have you bursting into song

LHS Drama Club presents “Bubble Boy” March 13-15 at Lindsay Community Theater

@TheSunGazette

lindsay – Don’t let the failed cinematic release burst your bubble when it comes to Lindsay High School’s spring production.

The high school drama club will present “Bubble Boy” March 13-15 at the Lindsay Community Theater. The play follows the same premise as the 2001 Buena Vista Pictures film that blew it with both critics and audiences despite starring Jake Gyllenhaal as the overly sheltered main character Jimmy Livingston. The movie is based on book by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio who rewrote it as a play that popped with musical numbers when it debuted in 2008. The musical explores the idea that we all have our “bubbles” which prevent us from being all we can be, and that we need to break out of them.

The play opens with Mrs. Livingston, a controlling conservative mother, telling the audience about how her son Jimmy was born with no immunities and grew up living in a plastic bubble (“Bubble Boy”). When Jimmy is a teenager, Chloe Molinski moves in next door and Jimmy instantly falls for her. Mrs. Livingston finds out and immediately tries to warn Jimmy away from her, but in spite of her objection Jimmy and Chloe become friends, and Chloe even starts to develop romantic feelings for Jimmy. But when rocker Mark asks Chloe to marry him at the prom, she says yes, and then has to tell Jimmy, who tries to tell her not to go through with it, but can’t muster the courage. She leaves behind an invitation to the wedding, which is at Niagara Falls, however, which inspires Jimmy to build a bubble suit and go stop the wedding and tell her how he feels.