Exercise your stomach muscles with ‘CholoFit’

Character comedian Frankie Quiñones brings his viral sensation ‘CholoFit’ and other hilarious character skits to Visalia

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Are you ready to get CholoFit? Comedian Frankie Quinones is bringing his cast of character skits to Visalia for a night that will have your stomach muscles working overtime.

Quinones is best known for his character Creeper, a reformed cholo turned fitness guru. His online exercise videos have become viral sensations with quotes like, “Exercise those gluteus mas o menos then come kick it. Because life can be like whatever, ey.” You can see the videos for yourself on his web series “The Funny Drop” on his web site, FrankieQuinones.com.

Frankie’s repertoire of characters also includes Juanita Carmelita (a spicy suburban drama queen), party bro Afradooshie, feel-good guardian angel Pachanga, and he’s got plenty more ready to debut.

In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie voices a key character in Cartoon Network’s upcoming Victor and Valentino. Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.